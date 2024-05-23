MONTREAL
    • Sante Quebec board: Province hopes new health agency will create culture change

    Santé Québec, Quebec's newly established health-care management organization, is set to implement changes aimed at addressing the province's health-care challenges.

    Fifteen individuals have been appointed to its board of directors, a diverse group bringing experience spanning health-care and management fields.

    Health Minister Christian Dubé has emphasized the need for a cultural shift.

    "The way we respect employees and the way we take care of patients," said Dubé.

    Leading this cultural transformation is board president Christiane Germain, co-founder of the Germain Hotel chain.

    "She has the reputation of having built one of the best companies in Canada for service to customers and the way they treat employees that’s exactly what we're asking to do at Sante Quebec," said Dubé.

    Santé Québec will be tasked with overseeing day-to-day operations in hospitals.

    It also hopes to benefit from the expertise of Dr. Stanley Vollant, a surgeon with 35 years of experience, including service in Indigenous communities across Quebec.

    "I’m going to be there to make sure that the First Nations people in Quebec are not forgotten with the changes that are going to happen with the new health agency," said Vollant. 

    Governor General Mary Simon stands with Dr. Stanley Vollant, of Montreal, after investing him in the Order of Canada during a National Indigenous Peoples Day ceremony at Rideau Hall, in Ottawa, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (Adrian Wyld, The Canadian Press)

    Opposition parties in the Quebec legislature have raised concerns about the nominations. Quebec Solidaire (QS) noted the absence of individuals with social services experience on the board.

    "They found a place for someone coming from the hotel business but they didn’t find a place for someone coming from the social services," said QS co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.

    Board members will receive compensation. The president's annual salary is set at approximately $40,000. Board members will receive half of that amount, serving a four-year term.

