The provincial government is investing tens of millions of dollars to expand and redesign Santa Cabrini Hospital in Montreal.

Health Minister Gaetan Barrette and the MNA for Jeanne Mance Viger, Filomena Rotiroti, announced the $48 million project on Monday.

The provincial government is paying $38 million of the cost to construct a new building attached to the existing structure, while the Santa Cabrini Foundation will chip in another $10 million.

The new building will house operating rooms and the space to sterilize medical equipment, bringing both up to modern standards.

A provincial crown corporation, the Quebec Infrastructure Firm (SIQ) will draw up the plans for the expansion and manage construction.