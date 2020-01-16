MONTREAL -- The Salvation Army has been operating community services in the Griffintown area for nearly 70 years and now, one of its key services is shutting down.

Its thrift store on Notre Dame Street near Guy is closing on Saturday. The building was owned by the Salvation Army since 1948. A developer purchased it in March of last year. A mixed development including office space, stores and condos is planned for the site.

Many shoppers who were browsing through the aisles for one last time told CJAD 800 they rely on this store

"It's sad because there's a lot of people here, (it's) very busy. And where they have the other stores, I can't walk to," said one customer.

"It bothers me a lot. We don't want it to close. It penalizes us who live in the neighbourhood. It's too bad," said another client.

An employee who did not want to be recorded said she feels as if they couldn't be pushed out fast enough.

The Salvation Army did not respond to CJAD 800's request for comment.

There are 10 other thrift stores scattered throughout the province, with four other locations in Montreal. The NDG store at 6112 Sherbrooke W. is reopening January 30. The Gatineau store closed in 2016.

With files from Elizabeth Zogalis.