MONTREAL -- Fromagerie Bergeron Inc. is recalling several of its products sold in Quebec and Ontario due to possible salmonella contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is advising consumers to check to see if they have the recalled products at home and warns that they should not be eaten.

“Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased,” the CFIA said.

“If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.”

The recalled products include:

Brins de Gouda, (100 g, 200 g, 340 g, 600 g, 2.5 kg) with a best before date of Nov. 6, 2019,

Brins de Gouda "Poutine fraîche" (2.5 kg) with a best before date of Nov. 6, 2019,

Gouda curds (180 g, 230 g, 300 g) with a best before date of Nov. 6, 2019,

Brins de Gouda "refrigerated" (600 g) with a best before date of Nov. 12, 2019,

Le Populaire (200 g, 285 g, 340 g, 675 g, 2 kg) with a best before date of Jan. 21, 2020.

Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled, but it can still make you sick.

People most at risk of contracting a serious infection include young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

People in good health may experience short-term symptoms like fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

The CFIA says it will be conducting a food safety investigation, which could lead to the recall of other products.

It adds there have been no reported illnesses linked to these products.