    Ruba Ghazal to be Quebec Solidaire's female co-spokesperson

    Quebec Solidaire MNA Ruba Ghazal wears a Palestinian keffiyeh scarf in solidarity with the Palestinian people as she calls on Quebec Premier François Legault and the government to shut down Quebec's new delegation to Israel during question period on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at the Quebec City Legislative Assembly. (The Canadian Press/Jacques Boissinot) Quebec Solidaire MNA Ruba Ghazal wears a Palestinian keffiyeh scarf in solidarity with the Palestinian people as she calls on Quebec Premier François Legault and the government to shut down Quebec's new delegation to Israel during question period on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at the Quebec City Legislative Assembly. (The Canadian Press/Jacques Boissinot)
    Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois announced on Tuesday evening that Ruba Ghazal, a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) for Quebec Solidaire, will become the female co-spokesperson for Quebec Solidaire in November.

    "On Nov. 16, we will experience a historic moment," Nadeau-Dubois wrote on social media. "For the first time in our history, a 'child of Bill 101' will lead a political party in the National Assembly. This fills me with hope, and I want to share why."

    Starting next month, the MNA for Mercier will join Nadeau-Dubois as part of the leadership team.

    "It's official: Ruba is the only candidate to become the female spokesperson for Quebec Solidaire," he added.

    "This may take away some excitement from our congress in November, but it's a significant show of confidence in her."

    She will succeed Émilise Lessard-Therrien, who had taken over after Manon Massé stepped down. 

    -This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 15, 2024.

