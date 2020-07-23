MONTREAL -- Quebec health officials are still sending some signs that they're opening things back up, like increasing the size of group events to 250 people.

But in Montreal, health authorities are bracing for a second wave and laying the groundwork now, especially when it comes to one of the city's most vulnerable groups.

The old Royal Victoria Hospital will soon reopen as a homeless shelter, providing a place for people to sleep in a distanced way and hopefully to prevent COVID-19 transmission among the homeless.

