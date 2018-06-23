

CTV Montreal





Two instructors from the Rosemont Technology Centre are gearing up for a big trip – they’re headed across the world to pass along some amazing know-how that will help give the disabled a new lease on life.

Peter Byron, an instructor at the centre, plans to spend four weeks in Nepal with a coworker teaching technicians how to use 3D printing technology.

The machines can print custom-fitted artificial hands and arms.

“The goal is to help them over the course of a month,” Byron explained. “Work with some recipients of them, and leave with them set up and ready to produce anywhere from 100 to 200 hands.

Rishi Shrestha was born in Nepal – now he gets to head back to his native land to help people there.

“I really want to help them,” he said. “I want to see their smiles.”

Byron and Shrestha have been working with the equipment for years. Thanks to crowdfunding, they’re going to share the equipment that offers huge advantages when building artificial hands.

“Without printers, if you make this kind of device, it might take a month,” Shrestha explained. “But with printers, you can print one hand overnight – I mean 24 hours.”

The final result is a game changer for those on the receiving end.

“They do help with things like holding a hairbrush, carrying a water bottle – some children use them to ride bicycles.”