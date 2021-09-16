Advertisement
Romell Quioto, Montreal beat short-handed Orlando City 4-2
CF Montreal's Romell Quioto, left, leaps over Orlando City's Robin Jansson during an MLS soccer match in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
ORLANDO, FLA. -- Romell Quioto had a goal and two assists and CF Montreal beat short-handed Orlando City 4-2 on Wednesday night.
Montreal (9-8-7) snapped a seven-game road losing streak. Orlando (10-6-8) had won three in a row against Montreal -- all shutouts.
Quioto bent a low ball in to the near post that Lassi Lappalainen redirected into the net to give Montreal a 3-2 lead in the 73rd minute.
Orlando City went a man down after Nani picked up his second yellow card -- about seven minutes after his first -- in the 35th. Two minutes later, Quioto slipped behind defender Antonio Carlos, ran onto a through ball from Djordje Mihailovic and fired a shot off the far post to give Montreal a 2-0 lead.
Orlando City rallied, with Robin Jansson and Ruan Gregorio Teixeira scoring their first MLS goals. Jansson connected in the 40th minute, and Teixeira in the 63rd.
Eighteen-year-old Sunusi Ibrahim capped the scoring in the 80th when he tapped in a corner kick by Mihailovic. Mathieu Choiniere opened the scoring in the 18th, putting away a volley off Quito's arcing entry pass.
-- This report by The Associated Press was first published Sept. 15, 2021.