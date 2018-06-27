

CTV Montreal





The McGill University Health Centre might be feeling a little squirrely after one of the critters appears to have accidentally caused a power outage that damaged their computer network.

The rodent culprit was found outside the MUHC’s circuit breaker box and is believed to have gotten inside and damaged equipment before being electrocuted.

The squirrel did not survive.

It was the same power outage that affected 25,000 people in NDG on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the MUHC said the outage severely damaged the motherboards for six servers, three switches and three load balancers, along with multiple storage failures.