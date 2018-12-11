

CTV Montreal





The Coalition Avenir Quebec has won one more seat in the National Assembly, with candidate Nancy Guillemette easily winning a byelection in the riding of Roberval.

The region had elected former Liberal leader Philippe Couillard repeatedly, but following his party's loss on Oct. 1 Couillard stepped down, triggering the by-election.

The CAQ's Guillemette won more than 54 percent of votes cast on Monday, while the Parti Quebecois came in second -- albeit with fewer votes than cast in October.

The Liberal candidate finished a distant third.

Overall participation in the byelection was very low, with just 36 percent of those eligible casting a ballot.