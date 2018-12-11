Featured Video
Roberval elects CAQ candidate Nancy Guillemette
Nancy Guillemette has won a byelection in the provincial riding of Roberval
Published Tuesday, December 11, 2018 7:25AM EST
The Coalition Avenir Quebec has won one more seat in the National Assembly, with candidate Nancy Guillemette easily winning a byelection in the riding of Roberval.
The region had elected former Liberal leader Philippe Couillard repeatedly, but following his party's loss on Oct. 1 Couillard stepped down, triggering the by-election.
The CAQ's Guillemette won more than 54 percent of votes cast on Monday, while the Parti Quebecois came in second -- albeit with fewer votes than cast in October.
The Liberal candidate finished a distant third.
Overall participation in the byelection was very low, with just 36 percent of those eligible casting a ballot.
