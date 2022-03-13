Robbery and fraud: PQ wants to break the gasoline cartel
The Parti Quebecois (PQ) wants to break up the oil companies' "cartel" which it accuses of "robbery and "fraudulent acts."
The sovereignist opposition party is calling for the creation of a Quebec Competition Bureau, which would investigate and could impose millions of dollars in fines.
"The federal Competition Bureau is not playing its monitoring role and the current spike in gasoline prices at the pump is reaching indecent proportions because there is no competition," according to PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon.
"We know that the Competition Bureau of Canada has been a bad joke for years," he said in a telephone interview broadcast Sunday. "The oil companies' scheme has been known for a long time, it's grand theft. It's a fraudulent act to inflate prices by fixing margins with other oil companies... It is a substantial impoverishment of Quebec families."
A potential Quebec Competition Bureau "would have teeth," according to St-Pierre Plamondon, and full investigative powers with criminal sanctions and penalties of up to millions of dollars.
"There must be a price to pay for the oil companies, the punishment must be severe," he said.
ELECTRIC SHIFT
In addition, the PQ feels that this is the right time to resolve Quebec's long-term dependence on oil, and the electrification of the automobile fleet must be accelerated since Quebec can count on hydroelectricity.
St-Pierre Plamondon said the CAQ government "lacks leadership," since Quebec's current targets for electric car sales are well below those of other provinces or states.
Last fall, only 9.5 per cent of vehicles sold in Quebec were electric, while the proportion of electric vehicles sold in France is around 25 per cent, 34 per cent in Germany and 60 per cent in Sweden, said the PQ leader.
Even Minister of the Environment Benoit Charette's targets, which are shooting for at 12.5 per cent by 2025, is largely insufficient, the PQ feels.
"The new target is very, very, very, very, very modest," he said. "It's really just a lack of leadership from the CAQ."
-- This report by the Canadian Press was first published in French on March 13, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Montreal temperatures expected to reach double-digits this week
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35
Waves of Russian missiles pounded a military training base close to Ukraine's western border with NATO member Poland, killing 35 people. The strike followed Russian threats to target foreign weapon shipments that are helping Ukrainian fighters defend their country against Russia's grinding invasion.
Bus full of Ukrainian refugees overturns in Italy; 1 dead
A bus carrying about 50 Ukrainian refugees overturned on a major highway in northern Italy at dawn on Sunday, killing one person, Italian firefighters said.
Invasion jolts Russia's friends in tiny West-leaning Moldova
Across the border from war-engulfed Ukraine, tiny, impoverished Moldova, an ex-Soviet republic now looking eagerly westward, has watched with trepidation as the Russian invasion unfolds.
Peter MacKay declines another run for Conservative leadership
Peter MacKay announced on social media on Saturday evening that he will not be making another bid for the Conservative Party leadership.
Patrick Brown, mayor of Brampton, Ont., joins race to lead federal Conservatives
Patrick Brown has officially joined the race to lead the federal Conservatives. Brown launched his campaign in Brampton, Ont., where he has served as mayor since 2018.
Wind storm knocks out power to thousands in Nova Scotia
Thousands of people across Nova Scotia have been without power Sunday morning as a nasty wind and rain storm sweeps across the Maritimes into Newfoundland and Labrador.
The boreal forest is on the move. Here's what that means for our climate
Canada's boreal forest isn't exactly where you were taught it was. As the planet warms, areas farther north are becoming hospitable to coniferous trees.
Ukrainian refugees face new danger of being targeted by human traffickers
As Russia's assault on Ukraine continues, more than 2.5 million Ukrainians have made their way towards neighbouring countries. But there's growing concern that these refugees – largely women and children -- may be targeted by human traffickers.
'Not all Vodka is Russian': Distillers ask consumers to focus boycotts on Russian-made spirits
Liquor connoisseurs the world over are pouring out Russia-made vodka in a show of support for Ukraine, but the boycott is impacting distillers from other regions, some of which are trying to give aid to Ukrainian refugees.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports nine COVID-19-related deaths, 228 people in intensive care
Ontario is reporting nine additional COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday as well as 228 people in intensive care.
-
Licence plate sticker refunds are coming. This is how to make sure you get yours
Renewal fees for licence plate stickers in Ontario ended on March 13 and the government is now preparing to send out refunds to thousands of motorists.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Patrick Brown joins race to lead Conservative Party of Canada
Patrick Brown has officially joined the race to lead the federal Conservatives.
Atlantic
-
Communication snafus plagued RCMP's response to Nova Scotia mass shooting: documents
Repeated communication failures were partly to blame for the Nova Scotia RCMP's inability to stop a gunman from killing 22 people over a 13-hour span in April 2020, recently released documents show.
-
Nova Scotia widow blasts bank for denied life insurance claim
The sudden death of her 65-year-old husband of a heart attack in January has been traumatic for Deborah MacDonald.
-
Wind storm knocks out power to thousands in Nova Scotia
Thousands of people across Nova Scotia have been without power Sunday morning as a nasty wind and rain storm sweeps across the Maritimes into Newfoundland and Labrador.
London
-
Woman dead, man in custody after homicide in north end of London, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to a 9-1-1 call for a suspicious death on Friday
-
Retirement home closure sparks concern in Kincardine
When Angie Tanner’s father in law heard that Malcolm Place Retirement Residence, his home for the past two years, was closing, he was immediately worried
-
Significant weather event for Bruce County
Motorists are advised to take caution when travelling on roads in Bruce County
Northern Ontario
-
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35
Waves of Russian missiles pounded a military training base close to Ukraine's western border with NATO member Poland, killing 35 people. The strike followed Russian threats to target foreign weapon shipments that are helping Ukrainian fighters defend their country against Russia's grinding invasion.
-
Sudbury continues to show support for Ukraine
Rallies in support of Ukraine continue to be held in communities right across Canada and on Saturday in Sudbury, well over 100 people gathered to "Stand with Ukraine."
-
'Not all Vodka is Russian': Distillers ask consumers to focus boycotts on Russian-made spirits
Liquor connoisseurs the world over are pouring out Russia-made vodka in a show of support for Ukraine, but the boycott is impacting distillers from other regions, some of which are trying to give aid to Ukrainian refugees.
Calgary
-
Markstrom stops 19 pucks in shutout, Lindholm nets 30th as Flames blank Red Wings
It was more difficult than perhaps it should have been given Calgary's 31-5 edge in shots after two periods, but the red-hot Flames won again on Saturday.
-
'Leave us alone': Beltline residents beg protesters to stop disrupting their community
Beltline residents and businesses are pushing back against what they call "disgusting" weekly protests in their community.
-
Pop-up vaccine clinics in Calgary aim to encourage immunization
Alberta hospitalizations for COVID-19 dropped slightly on Friday, but the provincial government is still hoping to encourage immunization by introducing two pop-up vaccination clinics in Calgary.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports nine COVID-19-related deaths, 228 people in intensive care
Ontario is reporting nine additional COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday as well as 228 people in intensive care.
-
'People want to give': Ukrainian solidarity march goes through Guelph
Residents in Guelph marched from city hall to Fixed Gear Brewing Co. on Saturday, many carrying Ukrainian flags, in a sign of support for the people of Ukraine.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Patrick Brown joins race to lead Conservative Party of Canada
Patrick Brown has officially joined the race to lead the federal Conservatives.
Vancouver
-
Girl Guides return to door-to-door cookie sales after 2-year pandemic hiatus
For the first time in two years, many B.C. residents will soon be getting a knock on their door from local Girl Guides selling cookies.
-
Vancouver-based charity raises nearly $100K for people in Ukrainian city captured by Russian troops
The Ukrainian city of Kherson was captured by Russian troops at the start of the invasion and people still living there need help. That's where Vancouver-based charity Obakki Foundation comes in.
-
Woman looking for strangers who assisted in medical emergency at Vancouver pub
A woman who had a potentially life-threatening medical incident while enjoying a night out in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood is trying to track down a pair of quick-thinking strangers who rushed to her aid.
Edmonton
-
1 dead, 6 injured in Saturday morning shooting at north central Edmonton lounge
Police are investigating a shooting at a lounge in north central Edmonton that turned fatal.
-
Cutting gas tax expected to save average family $130 over three months: economist
The province’s plan to stop collecting the provincial gas tax is expected to save families upwards of $70 over three months, according to an economist.
-
'How can we help': Edmonton student club creates newspapers, uses profits to give back
As budding journalists at St. Elizabeth Seton elementary and junior high school create newspaper editions, they help spread community cheer and contribute to worthy causes.
Windsor
-
High gas prices affecting food, rideshare delivery services
Despite a brief dip below $1.70/litre at the pumps in Windsor-Essex Saturday, high gas prices continue to take a toll on consumers and at least one food delivery service is making adjustments
-
All crossroads along Huron Church now open
Nearly one month after blockade-protests at the Ambassador Bridge were cleared from Huron Church Road, all intersections from College Avenue to E.C. Row have now reopened
-
U.S. music lesson brings students across the border to perform with Windsor Symphony Youth Orchestra
What started out as a group of U.S. music students rehearsing works created by Canadian composers has led to a trip across the border for a collaboration with the Windsor Symphony Youth Orchestra.
Regina
-
Vigil held to remember lives lost to COVID-19
A vigil was held at the Legislative Building to honour those who lost their lives related to COVID-19 on Saturday.
-
New online platform aims to help Sask. rural landowners prevent trespassers
The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities has joined tech start-up SaskLander to help rural land owners manage their properties to reduce unsolicited trespassers through an online platform.
-
CP freight train derailed Saturday morning
A fright train carrying corn derailed near Drinkwater, Sask. early Saturday morning.
Ottawa
-
Ontario reports nine COVID-19-related deaths, 228 people in intensive care
Ontario is reporting nine additional COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday as well as 228 people in intensive care.
-
Five killed in Highway 401 crash west of Belleville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say five people were killed in a crash on Highway 401 between Belleville and Trenton early Saturday morning.
-
Cloudy and cool Sunday with warmer weather on the way
The weather in Ottawa is cloudy and cool today, but warmer conditions are coming.
Saskatoon
-
New online platform aims to help Sask. rural landowners prevent trespassers
The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities has joined tech start-up SaskLander to help rural land owners manage their properties to reduce unsolicited trespassers through an online platform.
-
Sask.'s largest cheerleading competition returns after COVID-19 hiatus
After a couple years off, the Warman Cheer Classic made its return as the first full-scale cheerleading competition in the country without restrictions.
-
Driver charged with THC impairment in 9-year-old Saskatoon girl's death
A woman has been charged with impaired driving in a 9-year-old girl's death.