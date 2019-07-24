It’s going to be a rough weekend for Montreal’s drivers, with numerous road closures on the docket.

Those closures include:

From 11:59 p.m. on Friday to 5:00 a.m. on Monday

Aut. 720 West between Exit 5 and the St-Pierre Interchange

All entrances to Aut. 720 West from St-Antoine East to Hotel-de-Ville

  • The ramp from Aut. 720 to Highway 15 North
  • The ramp from Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West
  • The ramp from Highway 15 South to Highway 20 West
  • The ramp from Highway 20 West to Highway 138 West
  • Highway 20 East between the 138 West and the entrance to Angrignon Blvd.
  • The ramp from Highway 138 East to Highway 20 East
  • Two of the lanes on Highway 20 East near Highway 13

Among local roads, some other closures fall on the same hours.

  • St-Jacques between De Courcelle and Girouard
  • St-Remi St. between de l’Eglise and Cabot