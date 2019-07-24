Featured Video
Road closures for the weekend of July 25 to 27
There will be numerous highway closures over the weekend of July 25 to 27. (Graphic: Transport Quebec)
CTV Montreal staff
Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019 7:50AM EDT
It’s going to be a rough weekend for Montreal’s drivers, with numerous road closures on the docket.
Those closures include:
From 11:59 p.m. on Friday to 5:00 a.m. on Monday
Aut. 720 West between Exit 5 and the St-Pierre Interchange
All entrances to Aut. 720 West from St-Antoine East to Hotel-de-Ville
- The ramp from Aut. 720 to Highway 15 North
- The ramp from Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West
- The ramp from Highway 15 South to Highway 20 West
- The ramp from Highway 20 West to Highway 138 West
- Highway 20 East between the 138 West and the entrance to Angrignon Blvd.
- The ramp from Highway 138 East to Highway 20 East
- Two of the lanes on Highway 20 East near Highway 13
Among local roads, some other closures fall on the same hours.
- St-Jacques between De Courcelle and Girouard
- St-Remi St. between de l’Eglise and Cabot
