

CTV Montreal staff





It’s going to be a rough weekend for Montreal’s drivers, with numerous road closures on the docket.

Those closures include:

From 11:59 p.m. on Friday to 5:00 a.m. on Monday

Aut. 720 West between Exit 5 and the St-Pierre Interchange

All entrances to Aut. 720 West from St-Antoine East to Hotel-de-Ville

The ramp from Aut. 720 to Highway 15 North

The ramp from Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West

The ramp from Highway 15 South to Highway 20 West

The ramp from Highway 20 West to Highway 138 West

Highway 20 East between the 138 West and the entrance to Angrignon Blvd.

The ramp from Highway 138 East to Highway 20 East

Two of the lanes on Highway 20 East near Highway 13

Among local roads, some other closures fall on the same hours.