Road closures for the long weekend ahead — it's going to be brutal
CTV Montreal Staff
Published Friday, June 28, 2019 10:41AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 28, 2019 10:56AM EDT
Road closures are going to be particularly brutal this long weekend as Transport Quebec has planned extensive highway closures in and around Montreal.
On Saturday evening, three bridges connecting the South Shore to the Island of Montreal will be closed: the Mercier Bridge is undergoing work, the Champlain Bridge for connection to the new bridge, and the Jacques-Cartier Bridge because of the fireworks.
Drivers are encouraged to plan their journeys accordingly and use public transportation if possible.
