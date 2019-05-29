

CTV Montreal





Large sections of the Turcot Interchange will be closed for the first weekend of June, while tens of thousands of cyclists will take part in the multiple events that make up the Tour de l'Ile.

The following ramps in the Turcot Interchange will be closed from midnight Friday, May 31 until 5 a.m. Monday June 3:

Highway 15 South from Decarie Expressway to the entrance from Highway 20 East

Highway 15 South to Highway 20 West

Highway 20 East to Highway 15 North

Route 136 West to Highway 15 North

Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West

Only one lane will be open on northbound Highway 15 through the Interchange.

St. Jacques St. will be closed between De Courcelle St. and Decarie Blvd. from midnight Friday, May 31 until 5 a.m. Monday June 3, but eastbound lanes will reopen at 8 a.m. Sunday because of the Tour de l'Ile.

The northbound Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel will be closed for three nights in a row: from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. the nights of May 29 and 30, and from 12:30 a.m. until 6 a.m. the morning of June 1.

Mont Royal Avenue street fair

With the Tour de l'Ile taking place, merchants on Mont Royal Ave. are launching their annual street fair.

More than 300 shops are expected to participate in the event while pedestrianize Mont Royal Ave. from St. Laurent Blvd. to Iberville St.

Mont Royal Ave. is closed to drivers on May 30, 31, June 1 and 2.

Highway 640 repaving

Next week Transport Quebec will begin repaving Highway 640 in Terrebonne.

Work will start Monday June 3 and is expected to last the entire month.

Eastbound lanes from Chemin des Anglais to Highway 25 will be completed at this time, with most work taking place overnight and in the evening.

Westbound lanes were repaved in November.