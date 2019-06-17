

The Canadian Press





A national Muslim organization is joining civil liberties advocates to launch a court challenge of Quebec's secularism law less than 24 hours after the legislation was adopted.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association announced their challenge today. Representatives say they'll unveil their legal strategy at a news conference Monday afternoon in Montreal.

The lead plaintiff in this case is an immigrant from Morocco and student at the Universite de Montreal. She wants to be a teacher, and she also wears a hijab.

Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette, who sponsored the bill, said teaching students will not be able to work with a hijab under the new law, but current teachers will be grandfathered in.

“For all the people who do not have a work contract with the government, they do not have the right of the grandfather clause. So they cannot wear religious symbol in their job of teacher,” he said.

The Coalition Avenir Quebec government used its majority to push through Bill 21 by a vote of 73 to 35 Sunday night after applying the mechanism of closure to end debate on the bill.

Quebec's new law prohibits public workers in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols on the job. The law applies to teachers, police officers, judges, prosecutors and others.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims says one of the plaintiffs in the court challenge is a Muslim university student in Quebec who wears a hijab and is studying to work in a field affected by the new law.

Jolin-Barrette told reporters Monday he is not worried about the court challenge because the legislation invokes the notwithstanding clause of the Canadian Constitution. That clause prevents citizens from challenging the law for human rights violations.

How the law will be enforced

To ensure the law is being followed, Jolin-Barrette said he will be employing a unit of “verifiers.”

“We give power to the government to make some verification about the application of the bill. That’s really important. You know some organization say we will not apply the bill. We need to have the… power to verify if the law is enforced by the different organizations,” he said.

- With files from CTV Montreal