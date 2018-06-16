

A café in Rigaud is giving disabled workers an opportunity to work.

Au Croissant 21 opened in May.

Its owner is Bertin Savard, who describes himself as a comedian, actor, and therapeutic masseuse.

Savard’s first hire?

His son, Jasmin, who has Down Syndrome.

“I just want him to live the same life and experience the same things as everyone else,” Savard said.

“In everyday life, there are activities for handicapped people. They go to groups for handicapped people. There are schools for handicapped people. And here is a ‘normal’ café with handicapped people [working].”

The café’s name itself carries meaning for Savard.

People with Down syndrome have an extra copy of the 21st chromosomal pair, as opposed to 23 pairs.

Jasmin feels right at home at Au Croissant 21, and is enjoying working with his father.

“I really like it here,” he said. “I do things in the café, I serve people.”

In addition to his son, Savard has also hired Anais Sabourin.

She has cerebral palsy and handles the cash.

“I like working if it’s not a job,” she said. “For me, it’s not a job. It’s something I like and it’s a passion.”

Customers appreciate the new café, saying it’s a welcome addition to the neighbourhood.

“It’s a place where everyone comes together,” Robert Frappier said. “It’s a place we’ve wanted for a long time.”

Savard hopes to hire more disabled people, and similar cafes could soon open elsewhere.

“There are families in Granby and Quebec City that are interested in the same model,” he said.

“In the fall, I plan on having some more items on the menu…cheese, entrees, wine, fruits, and the handicapped people are going to serve the tables.”