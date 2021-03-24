Advertisement
Ricardo's new cookbook keeps it simple -- and delicious -- with one-pan recipes
Sheet Pan Everything: Deliciously Simple One-Pan Recipes
Share:
MONTREAL -- There are a few cooks who are known just by their first names. Here is Canada, it is Ricardo.
From his books to TV show, magazines and his pots and pans -- it's hard to escape him!
His latest book, 'Sheet Pan Everything: Deliciously Simple One-Pan Recipes.' is out now.
Here are a few recipes as a sneak peek:
Watch the interview with Ricardo on CTV News Montreal at noon.
Hoisin Pork Tenderloin
Excerpted from Sheet Pan Everything by Ricardo Larrivee.Copyright © 2021 Ricardo Media.Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.