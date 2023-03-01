Revenu Quebec offering tax assistance to low-income households

Revenu Quebec is reminding people with modest or low incomes to not put off filing their income taxes, but also that there is free assistance available.

The provincial tax authority added that benefits and tax credits are available for people in these income brackets and that, last year, more that 3,000 volunteers and 520 organizations helped around 165,000 people claim around $460.8 million in refunds, credits and benefits from both Quebec and Canada.

Single Quebecers with an income under $35,000 ($45,000 for a couple plus $2,500 per dependent) can apply for assistance.

Volunteers can only offer assistance to those without complicated tax situations such as self-employed individuals with business expenses.

The rules about how much solidarity tax credit money households can receive can be found on Revenu Quebec's online portal.

The deadline for filing taxes is May 1, 2023.