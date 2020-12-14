MONTREAL -- Montreal's restaurant industry has suffered throughout the COVID-19 pandemic but a group of owners is finding ways to donate food to those in need.

The group has even given itself a nickname – The Borderline Girls – and once a week, they pack up an SUV and deliver food and coffee to the city's homeless.

“We just started giving food to the homeless and everybody just got on board,” said Au 14 co-owner Cindy Ha.

On Sunday, The Borderline Girls were handing out food at the park on Berri and Viger.

“There are more people in need because of the pandemic,” said Au 14 employee Chacha Luciane. “We need to help each other.”

“They're so happy to get a hot meal, especially when it's cold outside,” said Ha.