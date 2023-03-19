Restaurant shot up in drive by in Montreal's St. Laurent borough, no injuries

Restaurant window riddled with bullets in Montreal: no injuries

More than 15 people inside a restaurant in Montreal's St. Laurent borough got a fright when the window of the business was riddled with bullets.

The shooting occurred around 3:45 a.m. Sunday on Deslauriers Street, near Benjamin-Hudon Street.

Police were alerted by several 911 calls.

"According to initial information, a suspect fired shots into the restaurant's window before fleeing in a vehicle before police arrived," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Constable Caroline Chèvrefils.

The customers and employees inside were not injured, she said. They were met by investigators who took their testimonies.

Several bullet holes were visible in the shop window, and cartridge cases were found on the ground.

"The scene was secured for investigators and forensic identification technicians to analyze and try to understand the exact circumstances of this event. The images from the surveillance cameras located in nearby buildings will be verified by the police," said Chèvrefils.

The SPVM investigation continues.