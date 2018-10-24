

CTV Montreal





Warning: some of the images in this story are graphic.

People living near a processing plant in Rivieres-des-Prairies are speaking out – again – after a truck carrying animal byproducts spilled part of a load of animal entrails.

The truck belongs to Sanimax, a meat rendering company.

Police say a driver cut off the truck, forcing the trucker to slam on his brakes. The impact was so jarring, it sent entrails flying all over Henri-Bourassa Blvd.





Entrails spilled onto Henri-Bourassa Blvd. Tuesday night.

“Utter disgust,” said resident Joseph Paglia. “I had to try to keep my dinner down because the smell was just horrendous.”

Sanimax downplayed the spill, saying it was cleaned up in two and a half hours.

“99.8% of our transportation is done without any incident so it doesn't happen that often,” said Sanimax general manager Eric Caputo.

But this isn't the first spill of its kind for Sanimax – and spills aren’t the only issue local residents have with the company, who have long complained about the odours emanating from the meat rendering plant.

“It's a very particular smell. It's nauseating. It makes it hard to enjoy your backyard. It makes it hard for the kids to play outside,” said Paglia.

Sanimax had already been fined $800,000 for a range of violations, including environmental matters.

The company is fighting the complaints in court, and says it has invested $70 million over the past 15 years to improve its facility, and transportation system

“Whatever they're doing is not enough,” said Paglia.

Neighbours say they want the trucking containers to be hermetically sealed – pointing to the truck on Tuesday night, whose contents were covered by a tarp using bungee cords.







Entrails outside the Sanimax plant on Wednesday, the day after a spill.



Sanimax says it is following regulations.

Theo Vecera, an RDP resident, argues that it’s not enough, and the company should adapt to the changing neighbourhood.

“When we moved in about eight years ago, we knew of Sanimax, but we didn't realize how strong the smells were. And Sanimax, the old answers they were using, (such as) ‘Were we were here before anyone else,’ that doesn't apply anymore. There is a lot more growth and a lot more housing in the east end and they have to adapt and adjust,” he said.”





Entrails outside the Sanimax plant on Wednesday, the day after a spill.



A spokesperson for borough says it is taking the situation very seriously, but because the Sanimax case is before the courts, it won't comment further.