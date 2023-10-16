Montreal

    • Residents forced to evacuate after fire in Mile End

    Several residents were forced to evacuate their homes after a suspicious fire was ignited in the Mile End neighbourhood.

    Montreal police (SPVM) says it received a 911 call at 3:45 a.m. Monday about the blaze at a business on Bernard Street, near de l'Esplanade Avenue.

    "When the fire department arrived on site, they located the fire and started working on the fire," said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

    Residents living on the second floor of the building were forced to evacuate.

    "According to the first information obtained by officers, there was at least one suspect throwing an incendiary device at the building before the fire started," said Brabant.

    There were no reported injuries, and there have been no arrests.

    The investigation was transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.

    A perimeter remains in place on Bernard Street.

