Residents concerned about proposal to build 20-storey condo in Little Burgundy

The Sub-Ouest borough might allow a developer to build a condo building twice the height of other condos in Little Burgundy in exchange for a new park and 50 units of social housing, but some residents say that's not enough.

Where Griffintown meets Little Burgundy, vacant land is quickly disappearing and condo owners are starting to look up.

The project this developer is proposing is to take what is a horizontal block and make it vertical," said Craig Sauve, city councillor in the Sud-Ouest borough.

On the site of the former Lucky Luc horse stables next to the Lachine Canal, an area currently zoned for only eight stories, the developper Omnia Technologies Inc. is proposing a 20-storey tower. The city is supportive of the proposal.

"With the project that's following zoning there's almost no gains for the community except for new units whereas the project that has a little more height we have a huge park space that's going to be opened up and social housing," Sauve said.

But some area residents say the proposed 50 social housing units that would be built by the developer are not enough.

"In this trade-off they gave a bit of more green space but not much, for the value of a 20-storey building, so I'll certainly vote against it," said a man who lives in the area.

Others worry about the increased traffic more units create, too.

"People are getting aggressive about parking here that would increase the stress levels here for sure," said another resident.

Along the canal in Little Burgundy most of the condos are around eight to 10 storeys high and many living in the area are taking issue with building something twice the height right next door.

"Honestly, for the people who work over here, they like to see a view of the city, Mount Royal, and everything, the city skyline. Twenty storeys just seems like an eyesore and it doesn't really match the other condos around here," said one man who was out for a jog along the canal.

"I understand that we must have higher density in Montreal, but 20 storeys is [too] much," said another resident.

Heritage advocates also believe much more could be lost if the project goes ahead.

"We think maybe it's the place to build more of a cultural space, like a green space because there's already so many condos [on] both sides of the Canal Lachine in that sector," said Taika Baillargeon, assistance policy director with Heritage Montreal.

"Now, it's like what is left from what used to be there?"

The borough is conducting consultations on changing the zoning to allow the project to go ahead and will hear from residents in the process.