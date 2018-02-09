

CTV Montreal





A group of researchers from Concordia University says the city’s public consultation process for the development of an action plan for senior citizens is excluding many of the people it seeks to help.

According to the researchers, the consultations exclude Anglophones, immigrants and those with mobility problems.

Slated to take place in February, the discussions will happen during a time of year when snow and ice makes it difficult for many seniors to leave their homes.

The researchers also point out that three of the four locations chosen for the consultations are near metro stations that do not have elevators.

Furthermore, they’re concerned that the process will make it difficult for English-speaking seniors to participate. The four consultations will take place in French, and none of the consultations are happening in boroughs in the west-end of the city, where large numbers of Anglophones and immigrant seniors are living.

The survey and information about the consultations are only available online, making it difficult for those seniors who don’t have access to the internet.

The researchers are urging the city to adopt a more inclusive process.