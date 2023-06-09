Renovations coming to the Salon bleu at Quebec's national assembly

The Quebec legislature "Salon Bleu" during question period Thursday, June 13, 2013 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot The Quebec legislature "Salon Bleu" during question period Thursday, June 13, 2013 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Friday, June 9, 2023

Donald Trump says he's been federally indicted, the House of Commons passes the federal budget implementation bill, and Statistics Canada is set to release its latest employment snapshot.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon