Reduced fare on Laval buses as smog warning continues in Montreal area

Laval commuters can take the bus at a discounted rate Wednesday as the wildfire-induced smog warning continues in the Montreal area.

In an effort to reduce the number of cars on the road, Laval's transit authority (STL) has reduced its bus rate from $3.50 to $1 for the day.

Environment Canada extended its smog warning for Greater Montreal Wednesday morning, advising asthmatic children and people with respiratory ailments or heart disease to avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

The smoky skies are the result of some 150 fires raging in Quebec's forests, an "unprecedented" situation prompting numerous evacuations and restricting access to woods across the province.

Laval has offered reduced bus fares on hazy days since 2008.

"The STL's Smog Alert is a unique initiative in Canada. It aims to promote the use of public transit rather than the car when the air quality deteriorates to the point of falling below acceptable standards," a release from the agency reads.