Wildfires force more communities to be evacuated in Quebec

Further evacuations are necessary in Abitibi and Nord-du-Québec due to forest fires.

Although the situation has improved on the North Shore due to rain, no precipitation is expected further west until Monday.

Premier François Legault gave an update late on Wednesday morning in Quebec City, announcing that certain sectors of the municipality of Senneterre, in Abitibi, had been added to those where evacuations are required.

The evacuations of Chibougamau, Normétal and Lebel-sur-Quévillon are being maintained.

Legault expressed particular concern in the latter case, as the Nordic Kraft plant in Lebel-sur-Quévillon is equipped with large hydrocarbon reservoirs.

So far, 11,400 citizens have been evacuated, but another 4,000 members of the Cree community of Mistissini, north of Chibougamau, are due to be added soon.

The community of Chapais, whose residents had been able to return to their homes, is on high alert as a further evacuation is not ruled out.

Legault explained that SOPFEU has 13 aircraft, 11 of which are in service, the other two having to interrupt their combat for mandatory inspections after 50 hours in the air. The pilots will also have to take breaks soon.

Two other tankers from Yellowknife, in the Northwest Territories, and four American aircraft have been brought in as reinforcements. In terms of personnel, some 520 SOPFEU employees and 150 military personnel are on the ground. Additional troops are also expected from New Brunswick, France, Spain and Portugal.

The premier explained that the troops are capable of fighting 40 fires at a time, but that 150 fires are raging.

The 2023 season is the worst ever in terms of the number of fires and hectares affected.