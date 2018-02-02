

CTV Montreal





Health Canada is issuing a recall on a brand of baby onesies sold in Canada.

The warning, issued Friday, is for 103,080 onesies sold in Canada with metal snaps supplied by Alstyle Apparel & Activewear and distributed in Canada by Gildan Activewear Inc.

Another 194,435 were sold in the U.S.

"Alstyle" and the words "Made in Mexico" are printed on the tag sewn into the neck area and "CAT – # – J" is printed on a white label sewn into the left inside seam of the onesies in question.

Health Canada says the garments present a choking hazard, though say they as of Jan. 18, there have been no reports of consumer incidents or injuries related to the use of these onesies in Canada and in the Unites States.

Alstyle received one report of a snap coming in the United States.

The recalled onesies were sold from August 2015 to September 2017 and come in white, pink, red, blue and black in sizes 6M, 12M and 18M.

Anyone who owns one of these products should contact Alstyle to exchange it for a $10 gift card.

They can call Alstyle customer service at 1-887-562-1499 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm or contact them online.

Recalled items may not be redistributed, sold or even given away.