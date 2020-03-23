RDS and TVA Sports shut down live shows due to COVID-19 announcement
Published Monday, March 23, 2020 9:49PM EDT Last Updated Monday, March 23, 2020 10:24PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Quebec sports channels will also be affected by the measures announced Monday by Premier Francois Legault.
RDS will suspend operations of six programs produced live Tuesday until Apr, 13. These are Le 5 à 7, L'Antichambre, Sports 30, Max and Bruno, Blitz and D'un autre angle.
For the same period, Groupe TVA announced the suspension of the daily Dave Morissette en direct, JiC and the TVA Sports news bulletin broadcasts.
The Quebec government’s announcement on Monday ordered the closure of non-essential businesses until Apr. 13.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 23, 2020.
