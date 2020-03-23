MONTREAL -- Quebec sports channels will also be affected by the measures announced Monday by Premier Francois Legault.

RDS will suspend operations of six programs produced live Tuesday until Apr, 13. These are Le 5 à 7, L'Antichambre, Sports 30, Max and Bruno, Blitz and D'un autre angle.

Nos émissions en direct sont suspendues, mais nos équipes numériques mettront les bouchées doubles pour vous garder informés! pic.twitter.com/gSRFcGkKEI — RDS (@RDSca) March 23, 2020

For the same period, Groupe TVA announced the suspension of the daily Dave Morissette en direct, JiC and the TVA Sports news bulletin broadcasts.

The Quebec government’s announcement on Monday ordered the closure of non-essential businesses until Apr. 13.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 23, 2020.