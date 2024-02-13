RCMP charge Montreal men who allegedly tried to smuggle people across U.S. border
RCMP have charged two Montreal men after they were allegedly caught trying to smuggle people across the border into the United States last year.
Police say Marcos Chagolla Rojas, 39, and Lino Guerrero Martinez, 29, have been charged with conspiracy to commit an offence in the United States.
An RCMP news release says the two men were arrested in East Pinnacle, near the border in Quebec's Eastern Townships, with a group of 11 people on Aug. 3.
Police say they are scheduled to appear in court in Granby, Que., on Feb. 19.
The news comes as United States Border Patrol is reporting a surge in the number of people trying to cross the border from Canada illegally.
The agency recently said that agents in the Swanton Sector, who patrol Vermont, New Hampshire, and northeastern New York, apprehended more than 3,100 people from 55 countries between October and the beginning of February.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Alberta RCMP officer charged after records accessed to assist a 'foreign actor'
A front-line Alberta RCMP officer, accused of accessing police record systems and sharing information with a 'foreign actor,' has been charged as part of a national security investigation.
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
One person taken to hospital after cougar attack in Banff National Park
A cougar attack in a popular wilderness area of Banff National Park has left one person with minor injuries.
Federal Court orders Trudeau and his justice minister to appoint more judges
A Federal Court judge has ordered Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet to fill judicial vacancies 'within a reasonable time,' after finding Ottawa has 'failed' at providing timely justice.
Toronto police investigating demonstration outside of Mount Sinai Hospital after Trudeau calls it 'reprehensible' antisemitism
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling a demonstration – now under police investigation – outside of Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital on Monday a 'reprehensible' display of antisemitism.
An Oregon resident was diagnosed with the plague. Here are a few things to know about the illness
Officials in central Oregon this week reported a case of bubonic plague in a resident who likely got the disease from a sick pet cat.
'91 open investigations': Tracking number given to people for Stanley cup orders belongs to Wilmot, Ont. woman
An Ontario woman got more than she bargained for after buying a pair of Stanley tumblers - other customers started calling her to ask where their cups were.
WATCH Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why
Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.
As pharmacare deadline looms, Singh mulls a future without NDP's deal with Liberals
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is mulling what it would mean for his party if the supply-and-confidence deal that ties his party to the Liberals should end prematurely.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Toronto police investigating demonstration outside of Mount Sinai Hospital after Trudeau calls it 'reprehensible' antisemitism
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling a demonstration – now under police investigation – outside of Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital on Monday a 'reprehensible' display of antisemitism.
-
Ontario Bill 124 could cost government over $13B, FAO report suggests
The court’s decision to side with Ontario public sector workers on Bill 124 could cost the Doug Ford government over $13 billion.
-
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
Atlantic
-
Storm moves through Northeastern U.S., heavy snow to skirt Atlantic coastal Nova Scotia
A coastal storm continues to strengthen off the coastline of New England Tuesday afternoon before it takes a path south and then east of the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia.
-
Mayor Mike Savage not running in Halifax municipal election
Mayor Mike Savage is not running in the Halifax municipal election this year.
-
Nova Scotia auditor critical of province's $34.5 million purchase of unfinished hotel
Nova Scotia's auditor general says the province did not exercise appropriate due diligence when it bought an unfinished hotel for $34.5 million last year in order to convert it into a health facility.
London
-
Pedestrian dies after school bus collision in St. Thomas, police say
Police in St. Thomas, Ont., say a pedestrian involved in a collision with a school bus Monday afternoon has succumbed to their injuries.
-
Three-vehicle collision claims two lives Tuesday morning
Two people are deceased and several others are injured following a fatal three-vehicle collision in Middlesex Centre Tuesday morning.
-
City of Sarnia and firefighters union ratify new contract
The Sarnia Professional Firefighters Association and the City of Sarnia have ratified a new four-year contract.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
-
Ontario man shocked to find he owed $5,700 after losing credit card
An Ontario man was shocked to find he was on the hook for $5,700 in fraudulent charges made to his lost credit card.
-
What gender-affirming care is and how it can be life-saving
With so much misinformation circulating online about gender-affirming care, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca took a look at what experts have to say about it.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Alberta RCMP officer charged after records accessed to assist a 'foreign actor'
A front-line Alberta RCMP officer, accused of accessing police record systems and sharing information with a 'foreign actor,' has been charged as part of a national security investigation.
-
One person taken to hospital after cougar attack in Banff National Park
A cougar attack in a popular wilderness area of Banff National Park has left one person with minor injuries.
-
Chestermere, Alta., abandons judicial review that cost taxpayers $300K
The City of Chestermere is throwing in the towel on a costly and unauthorized legal battle against the provincial government.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police arrest man for 2nd-degree murder of Waterloo university student
Five months after a 20-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Uptown Waterloo, another man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
-
'91 open investigations': Tracking number given to people for Stanley cup orders belongs to Wilmot, Ont. woman
An Ontario woman got more than she bargained for after buying a pair of Stanley tumblers - other customers started calling her to ask where their cups were.
-
Guelph, Ont. man unknowingly buys stolen vehicle, loses almost $12K
A Guelph, Ont. man says he lost thousands of dollars after falling for an online stolen vehicle scam.
Vancouver
-
B.C. police make 'largest one-time seizure of contraband cigarettes' amid organized crime probe
Four suspects have been arrested and released from custody amid a months-long investigation into the trafficking of drugs and contraband tobacco in British Columbia.
-
B.C. eyes community, non-profit, underused lands to build affordable rental units
B.C. Premier David Eby says the private market can't solve the province's housing crisis, as his government launches an almost $3 billion public housing program to build more affordable rental units for middle-income earners.
-
Pearl Jam announces Vancouver concerts to kick off 2024 world tour
Pearl Jam will kick off its 2024 world tour in Vancouver, with two nights at Rogers Arena in May.
Edmonton
-
Incident of 'inappropriate behaviour' reported at Leduc school
Police in Leduc are investigating a report of "alleged inappropriate behaviour" at an elementary school.
-
Hospital musician plays again after stolen cello is returned
A musician who brings comfort to patients in hospital has been reunited with her cello after it was stolen.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Alberta RCMP officer charged after records accessed to assist a 'foreign actor'
A front-line Alberta RCMP officer, accused of accessing police record systems and sharing information with a 'foreign actor,' has been charged as part of a national security investigation.
Windsor
-
Here’s how Erie Shores Healthcare plans on cutting wait times for MRI testing
Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington has started demolition work on a new wing of the hospital where a new magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine will be housed.
-
Teen charged after claiming someone shot him: Windsor police
Windsor police say a 17-year-old male is facing firearm-related charges after an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg.
-
SIU concludes investigation into fatal October 2023 crash
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has concluded their investigation into a collision that claimed the lives of two teenagers and injured three other people four months ago in downtown Windsor.
Regina
-
Sask. veteran says service dog banned from church for alerting others of his distress
Dan Baker has filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission (SHRC) after he said his service dog was turned away from a Regina church for barking in an attempt to alert others of Baker's distress.
-
Sask. NDP claims 2nd motel linked to MLA is hiking prices for social services clients
The Saskatchewan NDP claim another Regina motel connected to a sitting Saskatchewan Party MLA is inflating nightly prices for those on social assistance.
-
Here's who's in and out as the Riders begin CFL free agency
Feb. 13 has been a busy day not just for the Roughriders organization, but for Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Jeremy O'Day as well.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police seek to identify two people as part of Sandy Hill fire investigation
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people, described by police as 'persons of interest', in connection with an arson investigation in Sandy Hill.
-
Wellington Street traffic 'working well' after reopening last spring, Ottawa says
Traffic volumes are approaching pre-pandemic levels on Wellington Street 10 months after it reopened to vehicles, as the city of Ottawa and Public Service and Procurement Canada discuss the future of the street in front of Parliament Hill.
-
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
Saskatoon
-
WestJet increases Saskatoon-Minneapolis flights
Saskatoon airport is increasing WestJet flight services to Minneapolis to accommodate the busy summer travel period.
-
Sask. veteran says service dog banned from church for alerting others of his distress
Dan Baker has filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission (SHRC) after he said his service dog was turned away from a Regina church for barking in an attempt to alert others of Baker's distress.
-
Emotions run high at Saskatoon shelter meeting
It was standing room only as over 300 people crammed into a small gym in Sutherland to hear what Councillor Darren Hill had to say about a planned emergency shelter.