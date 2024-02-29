RCMP bust 'clandestine lab' at electrical company in Montreal

The RCMP raided the office of an electrical company Thursday morning in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.

Police say the building on St-Germain Street near Henri-Bourassa Boulevard was housing a "clandestine laboratory."

The RCMP did not immediately respond to a request from CTV News for more information, but wrote on X that a "dismantling" was underway.

A video of the intervention posted by the RCMP showed multiple figures in hazmat suits, charging through a building's door with guns drawn.