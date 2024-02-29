RCMP bust 'clandestine lab' at electrical company in Montreal
The RCMP raided the office of an electrical company Thursday morning in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.
Police say the building on St-Germain Street near Henri-Bourassa Boulevard was housing a "clandestine laboratory."
The RCMP did not immediately respond to a request from CTV News for more information, but wrote on X that a "dismantling" was underway.
A video of the intervention posted by the RCMP showed multiple figures in hazmat suits, charging through a building's door with guns drawn.
Bill 21: Quebec Court of Appeal rules secularism law is constitutional
The Quebec Court of Appeal has ruled that the province's secularism law, better known as Bill 21, is constitutional and has overturned a lower court ruling that exempted English school boards from the law.
Anand 'very surprised' to learn DND employee's company got ArriveCan contract, Poilievre calls for police probe
News that the CEO of Dalian Enterprises, which received $7.9 million for its work on the ArriveCan app, was also an employee of the Department of National Defence (DND) was a 'surprise' to former defence minister Anita Anand.
Singer Cat Janice dies at 31, after writing final song for young son
Cat Janice, a singer who reached hundreds of thousands through social media, has died at age 31 following a battle with a rare form of cancer.
Supreme Court rejects sexual assault appeal from Newfoundland police officer
A Newfoundland police officer convicted of sexual assault in a 2014 case will head back to prison after the country’s top court dismissed his latest appeal.
Analysis Defence insiders sound alarms on state of Canadian military
Citing everything from troop shortages to dwindling ammunition stocks to aging equipment and technology, a growing number of defence insiders are raising alarms about the state of the Canadian military.
Dead woman's estate ordered to pay B.C. university more than $650,000 for wage fraud, theft
The estate of a woman who died more than a decade ago is being ordered to pay a B.C. university more than $650,000 for wage fraud and theft.
Top 10 places to retire in Canada, according to Sotheby's
For Canadians thinking about retirement, costs aren't the only factors to consider when deciding where they want to spend their golden years. According to a real estate firm, these are the best locations for retirees in Canada.
'Complete his mission': Criminal psychologist theorizes Sask. mass killer's motives
Myles Sanderson was most likely on his way to kill his ex-partner and “complete his mission” when officers forced him off the highway and arrested him, according to a criminal psychologist.
Son of Blue Jays reliever hit by car in Florida out of ICU
Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson’s son is out of the paediatric intensive care unit after he was hit by a car in Florida on Sunday.
