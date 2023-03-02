RCMP alleges 'major' cache of firearms, neo-Nazi material found in home west of Montreal; charges laid

Two brothers are facing several firearms charges after a "very significant" stash of guns and ammunition was allegedly found in a home west of Montreal, according the RCMP. Officers also allegedly found neo-Nazi material inside the residence.

The police force's Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) raided a home in the off-island suburb of Vaudreuil-Dorion last November after receiving a tip from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

The CBSA had information that the accused were buying several weapons from legitimate and illegal sources online in order to sell them on the black market, the RCMP alleged.

Jordan Madden, 29, and his older brother Joshua Madden, 31, of Vaudreuil-Dorion, are facing seven charges related to possession, storage, trafficking and the transfer of firearms, the RCMP said Thursday.

"Collaboration between Canada Post and the RCMP identified a pattern of suspicious activity concerning packages addressed to Jordan and Joshua Madden from firearms and military equipment stores," police wrote in a news release.

It took officers three days to execute the search warrant due to the large number of firearms and ammunition that were inside the home on Aquin Avenue, in Quebec's Montérégie region.

Some of weapons and ammunition seized by the RCMP on Nov. 30, 2022 at a home in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que. (Source: RCMP)

During the search on Nov. 30, 2022, the RCMP also found extremist material that "was inspired by neo-Nazi ideology," claimed Sgt. Charles Poirier in an interview with CTV News. No charges have been laid in connection with the alleged material.

"Because of the presence of these two elements — an ideology that could potentially lead to violence and the presence of firearms — that's why our national security team was tasked with looking into this," Poirier added.

RCMP officers conducted an operation at a home in Vaudreuil-Dorion on the night of Nov. 30, 2022. (CTV New/Cosmo Santamaria)

In total, police seized 37 firearms, weapons parts, and military accessories, and more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition. They also found approximately 200 high-capacity magazines.

"This was a bit of a surprise for us to find such an operation and such an arsenal in this quiet neighbourhood. So it is very significant for us," Poirier said, adding that police believe the weapons were sold throughout Canada "to turn a profit."

The two accused men are scheduled to appear in court Friday in Valleyfield.

