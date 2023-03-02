RCMP alleges 'major' cache of firearms, neo-Nazi material found in home west of Montreal; charges laid

The RCMP seized 37 weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition from a home in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que. during a search of a home on Aquin Avenue on Nov. 30, 2022. (Source: RCMP) The RCMP seized 37 weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition from a home in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que. during a search of a home on Aquin Avenue on Nov. 30, 2022. (Source: RCMP)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon