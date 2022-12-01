RCMP conduct 'national security' search at home west of Montreal

A "national security" search is underway Thursday morning at a home in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a suburb west of Montreal.

Officers with the Royal Mounted Canadian Police (RCMP) began the operation late Wednesday night. Police at the scene would not say what led them to the house on Aquin Avenue, in Quebec's Monteregie region.

However, in an email sent to CTV News Wednesday morning, RCMP sergeant Charles Poirier confirmed the operation is related to national security.

"It is our Integrated national security enforcement team (INSET) that is conducting a search as part of a national security investigation," he said.

Poirier says there is no threat to public safety.

The operation is expected to continue "for several hours" on Thursday and a security perimeter has been established.

This is a developing story. More to come.