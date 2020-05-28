MONTREAL -- B'Nai Brith is calling the ransacking of a Montreal-area synagogue "one of the worst such incidents to take place in Canada in years."

The organization says a congregant at a small, home-based synagogue in Cote-St-Luc, an on-island Montreal suburb with a large Jewish population, discovered the synagogue had been ransacked Wednesday while visiting to pick up ritual items for a burial.

The congregant "was horrified to find Torah scrolls" - sacred religious artefacts in Judaism - "dumped on the floor, and other religious items stuffed into toilets,"

Torah scrolls are so sacred that they are generally buried in a cemetery when damaged, B'Nai Brith said.

Synagogues and other religious buildings in Quebec have been closed for the past couple of months because of public health orders aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, B'Nai Brith said it was "shocked and appalled" at the incident, and its timing.

"This disgusting act of antisemitism comes on the eve of our holiday of Shavuot, a celebration of the Jews receiving the Torah, especially the Ten Commandments,” Michael Mostyn, CEO of B’nai Brith Canada, said in a statement.

Shavuot begins Thursday night.

B'Nai Brith has reported the incident to Montreal police and requested that other area synagogues be checked in case they too have been broken into during the COVID-19 shutdown.

This is a developing story that will be updated.