Rainfall warnings were in place across southern Quebec Thursday night, with a forecast of up to 40 mms on both sides of the St. Lawrence River.

Montreal was looking at 15 - 25 mm of rain and a risk of thunderstorms, before clearing out Friday morning. It will be cloudy on Friday with a high of 19, and those clouds will clear by the evening before rain returns Saturday night.

A severe thunderstorm watch over Gatineau Thursday was dropped by the evening.



