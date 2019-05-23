Featured Video
Rainy night across southern Quebec
A bolt of lightning streaks across the sky in Luskville, Quebec. (Robert Dinel/CTV Viewer)
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, May 23, 2019 5:15PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 23, 2019 9:47PM EDT
Rainfall warnings were in place across southern Quebec Thursday night, with a forecast of up to 40 mms on both sides of the St. Lawrence River.
Montreal was looking at 15 - 25 mm of rain and a risk of thunderstorms, before clearing out Friday morning. It will be cloudy on Friday with a high of 19, and those clouds will clear by the evening before rain returns Saturday night.
A severe thunderstorm watch over Gatineau Thursday was dropped by the evening.