MONTREAL – During the holidays, Quebecers spend their money pretty differently to the rest of Canada, according to a survey released Tuesday by the Retail Council of Canada (RCC).

According to the survey, conducted by Léger Marketing, Quebecers spend, on average, $503 on holiday expenses, while their English-Canadian counterparts spend about $792.

Quebecers are more likely to buy alcohol and food (17 per cent more), as well as books and music (15 per cent more).

All the same, the survey finds that 51 per cent of Quebecers don’t feel overly stressed when shopping during the holidays, while 57 per cent of other Canadians argue it is a stressful time.

The survey illustrates a few other distinctions between Quebecers and their compatriots: 28 per cent of English-Canadians have already started shopping, six per cent more than Quebecers.

In Canada, 41 per cent of respondents reported making compulsive purchases, compared to 34 per cent of Quebecers.

Quebecers also buy more items for themselves, compared to other Canadians.

The survey was conducted online from Oct. 7 to 21, speaking to 2,507 people across the country.

The margin of error is plus or minus two per cent, 19 times out of 20.