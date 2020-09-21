MONTREAL -- The uncertainty and instability generated by the coronavirus pandemic is prompting Quebecers to reassess their main method of contraception, according to a new survey by the Leger firm.

A quarter of Quebec women – but 42 per cent of Canadian women – indicated that they were considering or planning to change their main method of contraception.

More than half of the survey participants also said they plan to ask their doctors about their primary method of contraception if there is a second wave of COVID-19.

“Women want to make sure they have the best contraceptive method possible," said Julie Poirier, a nurse practitioner specializing in primary care. “With the pandemic, there is a lot of uncertainty, so there are a lot of people wondering if this is the best time to get pregnant right now.”

The survey revealed that more than three-quarters of Quebec participants who had used a method of contraception in the past six months had chosen the pill. But the pill is a method that requires great discipline to be effective, Poirier said.

Three-quarters of the women who responded to the survey felt it is important to avoid unwanted pregnancy during the pandemic.

