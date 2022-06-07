Quebecers not interested in sovereignty, says ex-PQ candidate Drainville, now running for Legault
Quebecers have put the idea of sovereignty behind them, a former Parti Quebecois cabinet minister said Tuesday as he was formally announced as a candidate for the Coalition Avenir Quebec.
Bernard Drainville made the comments after he was officially introduced as a star candidate in the Quebec City-area riding of Levis for Premier Francois Legault's political party ahead of the summer provincial election campaign.
Drainville said he has realized that Quebecers are no longer interested in the debate between federalism and sovereignty that dominated political discourse in the province for nearly 50 years. Instead, he said, they favour the Coalition Avenir Quebec's nationalist approach, which he defined as fighting for a stronger Quebec within Canada.
"Quebecers don't have an appetite for this debate," Drainville told reporters.
"We spent 50 years debating it. Now Quebecers are saying: work within Canada to reinforce us, to improve our daily lives, to make us advance as much as possible."
Despite repeatedly saying he has always been a nationalist, Drainville sidestepped questions regarding whether he was a still a separatist at heart.
"I don't feel like fighting that battle," he said, adding that if he had wanted to campaign for sovereignty, he would have rejoined the Parti Quebecois.
Drainville, a well-known radio host, is the second prominent person to have championed independence in the past to join the Coalition Avenir Quebec in recent days, following former Bloc Quebecois MP Caroline St-Hilaire.
He is known for having presented a so-called values charter that would have prevented people who wear religious symbols from working in public institutions, back when he was in government with the Parti Quebecois in 2013.
The idea for the charter fell when the PQ was defeated in the 2014 election, but the Coalition Avenir Quebec took up the secularism mantle and adopted Bill 21 in 2019. That law prohibits certain public employees -- such as judges, teachers and police officers -- from wearing religious symbols at work.
Drainville's decision to join the CAQ prompted federalist members of Legault's cabinet last week to try and assuage concerns the party is preparing a push for Quebec independence.
Legault -- a former Parti Quebecois minister himself -- has said he will never hold a referendum.
Drainville worked as a journalist between 1989 and 2007 before jumping to provincial politics with the PQ. He was elected four times between 2007 and 2014. Under Pauline Marois's short-lived minority government from 2012-14, he held the title of minister responsible for democratic institutions and citizenship participation. He was briefly the PQ house leader between September 2015 and June 2016, before leaving politics.
The Parti Quebecois has accused Drainville of betraying his core principles by switching to the CAQ, which could easily cruise to a second majority this fall if current polling tendencies hold.
On Tuesday, the party published a screenshot of a 2012 Twitter message purportedly written by Drainville, accusing Legault of denying his convictions to become premier.
"We live very well with our conscience," the PQ wrote to Drainville, echoing the wording of his 2012 tweet. "You?"
Drainville on Tuesday denied turning his back on his values, noting that he was giving up a lucrative job in radio to return to politics. He said he began questioning sovereignty after the Parti Quebecois's 2014 election defeat, adding that he feels support for independence has only diminished since then.
Quebecers, he added, have since moved on from that "old debate," and he said he has moved on with them. He said he's still ready to fight for Quebec, but from within the Canadian framework.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 7, 2022
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Girl found in Toronto dumpster 'unlikely' ever reported missing, police say
Toronto police have released sketches of a little girl whose remains were found in a dumpster last month, and images of a vehicle of interest.
Conservatives, NDP demand Liberals take action on rising cost of living
The Conservatives and the New Democrats are demanding that the federal government introduce new measures to address the rising cost of living for Canadians, with different approaches to tackle the inflation crisis.
Defrocked priest who abused dozens of Inuit children out on parole
A defrocked Oblate priest who was convicted of dozens of horrendous sexual crimes against Inuit children has been granted parole.
Parents upset after Grade 1 and 2 students had mouths taped shut at Quebec school
Parents whose kids attend an elementary school north of Montreal are upset after learning that a staff member put tape over the mouths of several Grade 1 and 2 students for being too loud, including one who has autism.
Ontario's remaining COVID-19 mask mandates set to expire this weekend
Ontario's remaining mask mandates are set to expire this weekend, effectively bringing an end to more than two years of public health restrictions in the province.
U.S. wins case to seize Russian superyacht in Fiji, sails away
The United States won a legal battle on Tuesday to seize a Russian-owned superyacht in Fiji and wasted no time in taking command of the US$325 million vessel and sailing it away from the South Pacific nation.
Fake fan who took selfie with Punjabi rapper minutes before murder among eight arrested
Eight people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Punjabi rapper with ties to Toronto, including one individual who took selfies with the victim minutes before the shooting.
Alberta video shows grizzly bear chasing after herd of wild horses
A video of a bear chasing after wild horses captured by a trail camera is gaining attention online after being shared by an Alberta conservation group.
What the first Canada-wide study of early childhood anxiety tells us about kindergartners
Researchers at McMaster University have conducted the first Canada-wide study of early childhood anxiety, finding that nearly three per cent of kindergarten-age kids had behaviours associated with anxiety.
Toronto
-
Girl found in Toronto dumpster 'unlikely' ever reported missing, police say
Toronto police have released sketches of a little girl whose remains were found in a dumpster last month, and images of a vehicle of interest.
-
Justin Bieber cancels Toronto concerts at the last minute
Justin Bieber was set to perform at the Scotiabank Arena in downtown Toronto on Tuesday and Wednesday night but has announced those shows will now be postponed.
-
Four-day workweek here to stay, Ontario organizations say after trials
The COVID-19 pandemic inspired change in the world of work. Forcing people to work from home, it showed that traditional office models aren’t the only way to get things done.
Atlantic
-
Issuing alert about N.S. gunman would have led to more dead police: RCMP official
A senior Nova Scotia RCMP official says she has no regrets that an emergency alert was not sent during a killer's 13-hour rampage in 2020, saying doing so would have led to more dead police officers.
-
Lost emails and unexplained delays: Mass shooting inquiry uncovers new RCMP snags
The inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia has revealed two new RCMP miscues that delayed a warning to the public that the killer was driving a replica police car.
-
Chartered flight carrying 170 Ukrainians to land in Moncton Tuesday afternoon
A chartered flight carrying 170 Ukrainians fleeing the conflict in their country is set to arrive at in Moncton, N.B., Tuesday afternoon.
London
-
Foul-smelling odor causing problems in Sarnia, Ont.
Some Sarnia Ont. residents are complaining about a foul-smelling odor they say is coming from a lagoon facility on Scott Road.
-
London man charged in suspicious death in Toronto
A London, Ont. man is charged following a suspicious death investigation in Toronto, according to police.
-
Arrest made after possible bomb threat in south London, Ont.
A London man is facing charges after a possible bomb threat in the south end of the city, according to police.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault restaurant apologizes after Indigenous family told to leave
An Indigenous family says they felt "belittled" after a Sault Ste. Marie restaurant asked them to leave the premises.
-
Online fundraiser to help family of worker seriously injured in Flour Mill accident Monday
An online fundraiser has been created to support the worker who was seriously injured Monday in an industrial accident in the Flour Mill.
-
North Bay named second-best place to buy real estate in Canada
A national ranking of the best real estate bargains in Canada has North Bay second on the list, just behind Moncton, N.B.
Calgary
-
Alberta video shows grizzly bear chasing after herd of wild horses
A video of a bear chasing after wild horses captured by a trail camera is gaining attention online after being shared by an Alberta conservation group.
-
Canmore council to appeal provincial tribunal's development order
The proposed Three Sisters Village and Smith Creek projects in Canmore, west of Calgary, would double the town's population in the coming decades.
-
Gas prices continue record-breaking surge in Calgary, across Canada
The price of fuel across Canada remains a central talking point amongst drivers who find themselves facing sky high prices at the pump.
Kitchener
-
Region issues eviction notice to residents of Kitchener encampment
An eviction date has been set for people living at the encampment on Victoria Street in downtown Kitchener.
-
Two charged with murder of Six Nations woman
Provincial police have charged two men in the death of a Six Nations woman, whose body was found in Toronto's Humber River on March 8.
-
WRDSB trustee barred from committee meetings until September
Waterloo Region District School Board trustees have decided to boot one of their own from a number future meetings and sessions.
Vancouver
-
LIVE @ 1 PT
LIVE @ 1 PT | Coroners' review reveals true death toll of B.C.'s 2021 heat dome
An investigation into hundreds of deaths in British Columbia during a weather phenomenon known as a heat dome showed that nearly all the deaths occurred indoors.
-
B.C. driver who left injured passenger behind pleads guilty in high-speed rollover crash: RCMP
A driver who left his injured passenger at the scene of a high-speed crash in Metro Vancouver two years ago has been sentenced to jail time, police say.
-
More than two dozen inmates test positive for COVID-19 at B.C. correctional centre
Dozens of inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at a B.C. correctional centre, officials say.
Edmonton
-
Leela Aheer confirms she'll run for UCP leadership
Chestermere-Strathmore MLA Leela Aheer has confirmed she will be running to be leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party.
-
LIVE SOON
LIVE SOON | Edmonton Oilers eliminated from playoffs after OT loss to Avalanche
Artturi Lehkonen scored at 1:19 of overtime as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 on Monday to complete a four-game sweep of the NHL's Western Conference final.
-
Battle of Alberta bet paid at Calgary city council with Oilers jerseys
Edmonton Oilers colours filled the Calgary city council chamber Tuesday, as Mayor Jyoti Gondek made good on her lost battle of Alberta bet – in full face paint.
Windsor
-
City council to debate future of outdoor skating rink at Charles Clark Square Monday
The skating rink at Charles Clark Square needs $1 million of ‘immediate’ repairs, or it will not reopen this coming winter, according to a report set to go to city council on Monday.
-
'On the Beach' owners try to put out clubhouse fire before crews arrive
Staff at a Lakeshore recreation facility say they will still be open despite a fire on Tuesday morning.
-
Canadian Blood Services lays out road trip, donor clinics planned around the region
Canadian Blood Services is heading out into the region to host donor clinics for the next four weeks.
Regina
-
Which truck reigns supreme in Saskatchewan?
With 345,120 pickup trucks currently registered in Saskatchewan, it’s safe to say that they are a popular choice among drivers. But how do the makes and the models stack up against each other? SGI has the numbers to answer that question.
-
Sask.-born Graham DeLaet retires from PGA Tour: TSN
Weyburn, Sask. born Graham DeLaet has announced his retirement from the PGA Tour, according to TSN senior reporter Bob Weeks.
-
Recommendations for psychological injury claims, craft alcohol highlighted in Provincial Auditor’s report
Two of the key topics identified in the 2022 Provincial Auditor’s report were administering psychological injury claims and regulating locally manufactured craft alcohol.
Ottawa
-
These two Ottawa roads are among the worst in Ontario
Two Ottawa streets have cracked CAA's annual list of Ontario's worst roads.
-
OPP at Renfrew high school due to 'potential safety concern'
Police are at an Ottawa Valley high school on Tuesday due to what the school board is calling a 'potential safety concern.'
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Expect 'significant rainfall' in Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for 20 to 40 millimetres of rain in the capital Tuesday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters battle 2 suspicious fires within the span of 7 hours
Saskatoon fire crews battled two fires within the span of seven hours; both have been deemed suspicious.
-
Saskatoon man says $154,000 lotto win will help tackle debt
A Saskatoon man's lottery ticket win got a huge boost from some lucky poker hands.
-
Saskatoon school, playground speed zone changes take effect in Sept.
Saskatoon city council has approved new speed limits for streets around elementary schools and playgrounds.