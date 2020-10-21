Ordering in again? You may soon have the option to add a beer to your cart.

On Wednesday, Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault tabled a bill to allow restaurants with liquor licences to deliver booze with a meal through an intermediary, such as a food courier.

The new delivery rules would only apply to establishments with restaurant licences, not bars. The deputy premier’s office says the new provisions were created with the intention of supporting restaurants during the pandemic, but that they could continue delivering alcohol with meals after people begin dining in again.

Alcohol prices for delivery or take-out can be set by the restaurant and may be different than the same products served in-house.

“[Restaurants] have been asking for these changes for many years,” Guilbault told reporters on Wednesday. “I am expecting that they will be happy.”

The Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses (CFIB) voiced their approval of the new rules. François Vincent, Quebec vice-president of the CFIB, said the new rules could help restaurant owners “get through this troubled period,” in a press release following the minister’s announcement.

For restaurants outside of the red zones, a meal will no longer be necessary to serve alcohol, but all catering equipment must be kept functional during the operating hours of their alcohol permit. Outside of these hours, the permit holder can continue serving alcohol to remaining clients, but not to people who enter the restaurant after that time.

The proposed rules will need to be voted in through parliament. Representatives from Guilbault’s office say they hope to get support from the opposition.

The rules are being packaged in Bill 72, which modifies several legislative areas under public security, including The Police Act, and the Act respecting the Quebec correctional system. If passed as-is, the bill would award new decision-making power to the Commission québécoise des libérations conditionnelles and allow provincial police watchdog units to hire their own staff.