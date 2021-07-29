70 to 75 per cent of motor vehicles sold in Canada will have to be zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) by 2030 if the federal government is to meet its greenhouse gas emission targets, it was announced in a report by the CD Howe Institute earlier this month.

Canada has a long way to go, as currently only 3.5 per cent of vehicle sales in the country meet this criteria.

But a number of provinces are making efforts to ramp up electric vehicle sales — and Quebec is leading the charge. As a result, a whopping 46 per cent of registered electric cars in Canada can be found in Quebec, according to the Association des Véhicules Électriques du Québec (AVÉQ).

Although the highest per-capita rate of electric vehicle registrations is in B.C., at 8.4 per cent, Quebec follows shortly behind at 6.8 per cent.

So what is it about Quebec that puts us ahead of the curve?

“People in Quebec pay a lot more attention to the environmental impacts of their choices, and always voice their opinion positively towards making those changes to help out,” says Simon-Pierre Rioux, president of the AVÉQ.

But this alone doesn’t always mean Quebecers will make the more environmentally-friendly choice, he adds.

“One of the reasons why we’re starting to see this change is because people are seeing that there is a financial advantage [to] driving an electric car.”

MONEY TALKS: REBATES

To incentivize more Canadians to buy greener cars, the federal government is currently offering rebates on the purchase of zero-emission and hybrid vehicles. The federal government offers financial incentives up to:

$5,000 for battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), and longer range plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs)

$2,500 for shorter range PHEVs

(Longer-range PHEVs have a higher battery capacity, meaning they can be powered by more electricity than shorter-range PHEVs. The federal government defines longer-range hybrids as having a battery capacity of at least 15 kW/h — any capacity lower than that is considered shorter-range).

Quebec has established provincial incentives of its own, which can be combined with the federal rebates for maximum savings. The province offers rebates up to:

$8,000 for new BEVs, FCEVs and PHEVs

$4,000 for used BEVs and FCEVs

$600 for the purchase of home-charging stations.

“It’s really advantageous,” says Rioux.

Other provinces and territories offer financial incentives as well, but none are as high as Quebec’s.