CALGARY -- Quebecer Laurie Blouin won the slopestyle event at the FIS Freeski and Snowboard World Cup Snow Rodeo in Calgary on Sunday.

Blouin of Stoneham-et-Tewksbury scored 79.56 points on her second attempt on the Alberta course.

The 23-year-old snowboarder was a slopestyle gold medalist at the Sierra Nevada World Championships in Spain in 2017 and a silver medalist in the same event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

The podium was completed by Norway's Silje Norendal, who scored 75.68 on her first run, and Britain's Katie Ormerod, at 68.71.

Blouin's compatriots Sommer Gendron and Brooke Voigt finished sixth and seventh, respectively.

On the men's side, Canada's Liam Brearley of Gravenhurst, Ontario surprised everyone and won the bronze medal after amassing 76.58 points in the final.

New Zealander Tiarn Collins, who scored 80.50 on his second run, and Japanese Ruki Tobita (79.53) finished ahead of Brearley on the podium.

The other Canadians, Tyler Nicholson, Jadyn Chomlack, Carter Jarvis and Darcy Sharpe, finished eighth, 10th, 11th and 12th out of 16 participants, respectively.

