Quebec won't have to pay Jean Charest $700,000

The Quebec government will not have to pay Jean Charest $700,000 for abuse of process.

The Superior Court rejected the former premier's request.

The decision was handed down this week by Judge Gregory Moore.

The matter is linked to the leak of confidential documents to province's permanent anti-corruption squad UPAC, which constituted an invasion of Charest's privacy, according to an April 2023 court ruling in which he won the case.

Through his lawyers, Charest then filed another motion, arguing that the Attorney General of Quebec had abused the process in that the essence of his defence was false, manifestly ill-founded and dilatory.

In his decision handed down on Tuesday, Moore disagreed, dismissing the application for a declaration of abuse of process.

