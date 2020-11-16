MONTREAL -- An announcement was expected Monday that Quebec would ban the sale of gas cars in 15 years, but the province's environmental announcement includes much more.

The province is committing to a green economic recovery plan and will fund it to the tune of $6.7 billion over the next five years, Premier François Legault said in a news conference.

"I can't look my two sons in the eyes if I haven't made the best effort I can" to fight climate change, Legault said.

But he also spoke extensively about the Quebec's financial position and its window of opportunity to become the "green battery of northeast America," a phrase he's used other times since Joe Biden's election last week.

For years, Hydro-Quebec has been aiming to strike a series of major export deals in the northeastern U.S. to supply a permanent, pre-set amount of energy to various states -- deals that would provide significant long-term financial security to Quebec if they go through.

"The heart of our project is the electrification of our economy," Legault was quoted as saying in a press release published Monday.

"This invaluable asset of hydroelectricity, combined with wind power and other forms of clean energy, will allow us to significantly reduce our greenhouse gas emissions while creating more wealth."

WHAT'S IN THE PLAN

At home, the plan revolves around a major electrification of Quebec transit of all kinds -- cars, trucks, transit -- while also making Quebec buildings and industry much more energy-efficient.

As promised this weekend, the announcement includes a ban on the sale of gas cars as of 2035.

In the meantime, Quebec will be renewing its consumer rebate on electric cars and building up its network of charging stations in order to entice more buyers.

The plan also includes money for a push into new sources of green energy, said the release, aside from hydropower.

"In addition to electricity, new sources of renewable energy will diversify Quebec's energy portfolio over the coming years," said the news release.

"Investments of $213 million are planned to support the emerging renewable natural gas industry, and $15 million will be invested to support the green hydrogen industry," going to research and development.

Quebec will come up with its first green hydrogen and bioenergy strategy next year, the province says.

"The government's ambition is for Quebec to be recognized around the world for its green hydrogen, as it already is for its clean electricity."

Legault said he hopes Biden will rejoin the Paris Accord.

"Obviously, Quebec can't succeed in [beating climate change] just with its own actions," Legault said. "But Quebec needs to do its part."

HYDRO EXPORT HOPES

When asked about how much he's pinning hopes on exporting hydropower, Legault said there's been a lot of action on the subject, and he has reason to feel optimistic after Biden's election.

Hydro-Quebec already has one long-term hydropower export deal, with Massachusetts, to supply 18 per cent of the state's energy over 20 years.

Hydro-Quebec has said the deal could generate as much as $10 billion over its lifetime.

"I spoke to Charlie Baker, the governor, and he's open to discuss another project of about the same size," Legault said, pointing out the financial benefit of possibly doubling the project.

"We are also talking to New York, the city, and the state of New York," he said. "And there's an opening to discuss...a new line to export hydroelectricity to New York."

He said that "it's not a dream that is not realistic. I think at this point it's realistic. And of course, the arrival of Mr. Biden, supporting those two Democrat governors... it can only help."

This is a developing story that will be updated.