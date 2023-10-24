Quebec wants to strengthen security in detention facilities

Quebec wants to combat smuggling, escape risks and drone deliveries in its detention facilities more effectively.

Public Security Minister François Bonnardel was at the Établissement de détention de Québec on Tuesday to announce $35.8 million of investments over five years.

This sum was already set aside in the last budget. That's in addition to the $9.2 million earmarked in the Plan québécois des infrastructures (PQI) 2019-2029.

The money will be used to acquire specialist security equipment, such as radar systems for detecting drones and body-scanning detectors for searching people in prison.

It will also be used to install devices for searching visitors and staff in detention facilities and to secure more outdoor courtyards with fencing, Bonnardel said.

"During my various visits to detention centres over the past few months, I have seen inequalities between the various centres, and I felt that today was the day to strike a blow," the minister said at a news conference. "For me, a prison has to be safe, both for our correctional officers and for the people of Quebec and the inmates. That's why I've asked (...) that we turn things around."

Last January, correctional officers at the Établissement de détention de Québec made one of the largest drug and contraband items seizure in the prison's history.

This illicit material - often delivered by drone - enables inmates to pursue their criminal activities, said Bonnardel.

"I'm pretty fed up when I see or hear criminals on various platforms using a cell phone that was smuggled in to show that they could still continue their activities in these prisons," he said.

Cell phones in prison are particularly problematic, said Isabelle Mailloux, director general of security correctional services.

"Prisoners can stay in contact with the outside world, continue their business ties, (...) publicize violent events to gain notoriety, (...) harass victims," she said.

Bonnardel said he asked his teams for "additional solutions" to counter the use of mobile phones.

"We will come back to you in due course with other measures, but you should know that for me, the status quo is not an option," he said.

A 'FIRST STEP': UNION

The measures announced were well received by union president Mathieu Lavoie.

He called them a good "first step."

In a news scrum, the SAPSCQ-CNA (Syndicat des agents de la paix en services correctionnels du Québec) president explained that in recent years, more and more inmates have had knives, tools, drugs and cell phones delivered to them.

According to him, nearly 800 mobile phones are seized each year.

The situation is such that the Bordeaux prison in Montreal can now be considered the city's "second airport," he said.

"It's something that's become commonplace. Prisoners love to use Facebook, TikTok, show off on social networks (...) and brag about their crimes," said Lavoie.

Some inmates have even filmed themselves stabbing another inmate.

"It's not normal for organized crime to take advantage of being in detention to continue their crimes, (...) so this must be a message we send; it's a first message," he added.

The union leader is also calling on the government to tackle the shortage of staff in the correctional services and to renovate the establishments since the inmates manage to break the windows, he said.