QUEBEC CITY -- All indications point to the Legault government not keeping its promise to families regarding child care.

Quebec hopes to open 5,000 to 7,000 new subsidized spaces by March 2022 by easing administrative rules to speed up the process.

Families Minister Mathieu Lacombe pledged on Friday to reduce the process of creating new child care spaces by one year, going from 17 to nine steps. The time required to complete a new daycare project would be reduced from three to two years.

At the start of the CAQ government's mandate, Lacombe promised to create 13,500 new places in subsidized childcare services, mainly in early childhood centres (CPE), in less than two years.

But it only managed to open 2,500 places, while the need continues to increase.

The waiting list for a place exceeds 51,000 names.

On Friday, Quebec announced it will loosen the rules, easing the standards for public calls for tenders. Currently, any new daycare project must be the subject of a call for tenders starting at $50,000.

From now on, someone hoping to open a daycare centre will not have to go through this process if the project costs less than $105,700. It will be able to operate by mutual agreement.

Last month, the minister admitted that he was unable to speed up the process, arguing that the administrative rules in his department were too rigid and too numerous.

He said he wanted to simplify and make the process more flexible, pledging to draft a white paper and to table a bill in the coming months to review the overall framework for child care services.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2021.