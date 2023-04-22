Quebec wants to better regulate wild garlic harvesting and transplanting
As wild garlic prepares to emerge from the ground, the Quebec government is reminding those who might be tempted to harvest it that this vulnerable plant is strongly regulated by law to ensure its preservation.
Intensive harvesting and the destruction of its habitat, particularly by agricultural activities and urban development, have greatly affected the plant's survival, which is why the sale and harvesting of wild garlic for commercial purposes have been prohibited since 1995.
Harvesting for personal use is also restricted to a maximum of 200 grams, 50 bulbs or 50 plants per person, per year, in addition to being prohibited in protected natural environments, the Quebec Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ) said in a press release.
Last year, the ministry tightened certain provisions of the Act respecting threatened or vulnerable species to punish offenders more severely. Violators now face fines ranging from $10,000 to $6 million or administrative monetary penalties of between $2,000 and $10,000.
"The craze for wild garlic led to overharvesting, which put pressure on the species," said Environment Minister Benoit Charette. "Measures had to be put in place to prevent its disappearance. It is reassuring to see that these measures have had an impact and that wild garlic is still present in our natural environments."
"It is essential to exploit and consume our natural resources responsibly. The conservation of wild garlic, a well-known and much-appreciated species in Quebec, is an eloquent example of this," said Parks Minister André Lamontagne.
An omnibus regulation has eased the transplantation of wild garlic, which was previously prohibited in certain areas where the species was negatively affected.
Under the regulation, wild garlic plants that would be destroyed if not transplanted elsewhere may be moved if the transplanting is done by hand between May 15 and June 15 each year. In addition, if the transplanting involves 500 or more plants, the work must be supervised by a person with "expertise in ecology, forestry, horticulture or landscaping," the law states, requiring a report of the activity to the minister within 30 days of the transplanting.
The regulation will eventually be accompanied by a guide presenting the best practices for transplanting and thus saving this emblematic plant of Quebec.
MAPAQ points out that last year, more than 500 occurrences of wild garlic were documented in the province, particularly in the Eastern Townships and Montérégie.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 22, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Toronto Pearson's most recent gold heist, wasn't its first. Here's what happened then
The multi-million-dollar heist that happened at Toronto Pearson International Airport this week is not the first of its kind to take place on their grounds.
Bank of Canada interest rate pause could force landlords to sell properties: experts
The Bank of Canada’s decision to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday could put financial pressure on landlords and leave renters vulnerable, experts say.
Is Canada's infrastructure prepared for the electric vehicle boom?
Canada's infrastructure may need an overhaul to accommodate millions more electrical vehicles by 2035 -- part of the federal government's goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. CTVNews.ca speaks with experts about whether Canada is prepared for this electric vehicle boom.
Explorers find WWII ship sunk with over 1,000 Allied POWs
A team of explorers announced it found a sunken Japanese ship that was transporting Allied prisoners of war when it was torpedoed off the coast of the Philippines in 1942, resulting in Australia's largest maritime wartime loss with a total of 1,080 lives.
Residents return home two days after Russia accidentally dropped bomb on its own city
More than 3,000 people in the Russian city of Belgorod were returning to their homes on Saturday after being evacuated while an explosive was disposed of, the local governor said.
She signed up to live on a cruise ship for 3 years. Here's why
Life at Sea Cruises is selling places on board the MV Gemini, which sets sail from Istanbul on Nov. 1 on an epic global journey that will take in most of the planet's prime cruising destinations.
N.S. man’s incredible weight loss journey gets support from Arnold Schwarzenegger
A Nova Scotia man’s weight loss journey has attracted the attention of Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Sudan army: Rescue of foreign citizens, diplomats expected
The Sudanese army said Saturday it was coordinating efforts to evacuate American, British, Chinese and French citizens and diplomats from Sudan on military aircraft, as the bloody fighting that has engulfed the vast African nation entered its second week.
If people even suspect you're using AI to respond to messages, it can have a negative impact: study
A new study has found that while generative artificial intelligence can improve efficiency and positivity, it can also have negative social consequences that impact the way that people express themselves and see others in conversations.
Toronto
-
Toronto Pearson's most recent gold heist, wasn't its first. Here's what happened then
The multi-million-dollar heist that happened at Toronto Pearson International Airport this week is not the first of its kind to take place on their grounds.
-
'This is your medal': Toronto man gives Boston Marathon medal to first-time marathoner
When Toronto-based Kevin Curnock laced up for the Boston Marathon, he was ready.
-
Five years after Toronto van attack, 'incel' threat is growing: expert
Five years ago, after a man deliberately drove a van down a busy Toronto sidewalk in one of Canada's worst mass murders, the country was confronted with a previously obscure extremist movement, which experts say remains a growing threat.
Atlantic
-
One of the last of his generation, Second World War vet in New Brunswick dies
Angus Hamilton, who served as a radar technician in Southeast Asia during the Second World War and returned home to a successful career in the civil service and academia, has died in Fredericton at the age of 100.
-
Union disputes N.S. government over fate of workers at hotel turned provincial shelter
Nova Scotia's government says a Dartmouth hotel it has leased as a homeless shelter will also house people who are discharged from hospitals but still require a bed and care.
-
Politicians point fingers over who should cover $2.4M CBRM budget shortfall
Politicians at the local and provincial levels are can’t seem to agree on who should cover a $2.4 million shortfall in the CBRM.
London
-
Murder charge laid in London, Ont. 'sudden death' investigation
Charges have been laid in connection to a 'sudden death' investigation after an unresponsive woman with serious injuries was discovered at a residence in west London, Ont. on Thursday afternoon and later died.
-
Wet and rainy weekend in London, Ont.
Londoners looking to celebrate Earth Day Saturday are in store for a wet and grey day.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Jury finds man charged in 2021 fatal stabbing not guilty
Harpreet Majhail, 38, who was facing charges related to the 2021 stabbing death of a London man has been found not guilty.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury shooter still at large, police say
A fatal shooting took place inside a sports bar on Notre Dame Avenue Friday night in Greater Sudbury and police say the suspect is still at large.
-
Judge rules against Sudbury couple facing $400K home repair bill
A judge has ruled against a Sudbury couple who sued the former owners of their house when major problems emerged with the foundation.
-
Sudbury man gets 2-year hunting ban for killing moose off-season, two others fined
A Sudbury man is banned from hunting in Ontario for two years and has been fined $5,000 for killing a calf moose when the season was closed while two people who helped him retrieve it have also been fined.
Calgary
-
Volunteers offer critical support and hope to patients at Calgary’s Seizure Monitoring Unit
Epileptic patients in the Seizure Monitoring Unit (SMU) at the Foothills Medical Centre regularly spend days in isolation as doctors monitor their symptoms, but volunteers are stepping up to provide companionship and critical support when it’s needed most.
-
Bandits stage late surge to defeat Spruce Grove
After falling behind 2-0, the Brooks Bandits bounced back with five straight goals Friday night, defeating the Spruce Grove Saints 5-2.
-
From the bargaining table to the street: Alberta employees push for 'better'
As federal public service workers continue their strike across the country, hundreds of Albertans are lending a hand and asking for a little help of their own.
Kitchener
-
'I know we were meant to be': Jury hears final text messages sent between Ager Hasan and Melinda Vasilije
Dozens of text messages were presented to a Kitchener courtroom Friday as a computer forensic analyst from Waterloo regional police was called as a witness at the trial of Ager Hasan.
-
Waterloo regional police facing questions over staffing report
The report, prepared for police by consultant KPMG, recommends WRPS could pay for additional officers using budget surpluses – but the full report, including that recommendation, was not released until after the 2023 budget was already approved.
-
Kitchener impaired driver broke through road closure and narrowly avoided crash before trying to flee: Police
A Kitchener, Ont. driver has been arrested after police say he broke through a road closure barricade on Highway 401 and narrowly avoided causing another collision. The highway had been closed following an earlier fatal crash.
Vancouver
-
Judge in Prince Rupert, B.C., strikes 'stupid,' 'pseudo-legal' arguments in contempt case
A provincial court judge in Prince Rupert, B.C., has sentenced a 46-year-old man to a year in jail for contempt of court, ruling he tried to circumvent the justice system with "pseudo-legal" and "stupid" arguments.
-
'I feel alienated': Musqueam elder left living in poor conditions
Life for a Musqueam elder has reached a breaking point. Seventy-seven-year-old Dunstan Campbell has been living in a home on the reserve for eight months that is filled with mould, debris, and collapsing ceilings.
-
Multiple arrests made after man kidnapped, held hostage for 2 days: Port Moody police
Multiple arrests have been made after a man was kidnapped in Port Moody earlier this week.
Edmonton
-
Kings defeat Oilers in OT to take 2-1 series lead
Trevor Moore scored a power-play goal at 3:24 of overtime to give the Los Angeles Kings a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
-
2022 saw more violent crimes in Edmonton than any other year: police
More violent crimes were reported in Edmonton in 2022 than any other year, new numbers released by the Edmonton Police Service show.
-
Man wanted on warrants in connection with 2021 restaurant shooting in custody
The man police say drove a getaway vehicle in a 2021 restaurant shooting is now in custody.
Windsor
-
Off-duty officer catches impaired driver
An off-duty Chatham-Kent police offer said they observed a man driving a vehicle in a dangerous manner, nearly colliding with other vehicles Friday afternoon.
-
Proposed condo development has Amherstburg residents on edge
Front road resident Nick Minardi loves the neighbourhood he moved into ten years ago but feels helpless over a proposed development in the area.
-
Cloudy, rainy weekend in Windsor, Ont.
Windsor residents looking to celebrate Earth Day Saturday are in store for a wet and grey day.
Regina
-
Sask. film industry receives $900K in funding from federal government
Saskatchewan’s film industry has more job vacancies than skilled workers. The industry is rebuilding and in urgent need of crew members. On Friday, the federal government offered $900,000 to help train a workforce.
-
Some areas in southeast Sask. saw 60 centimetres of snow in latest storm, Environment Canada says
As much as 60 centimetres (cm) of snow fell in the Weyburn area during a spring snowstorm that hit southern Saskatchewan this week, according to an Environment Canada weather summary.
-
Man injured in violent Sask. arrest to be removed from life support
A man injured in an incident involving Prince Albert police will soon be taken off life support, according to his family.
Ottawa
-
Contract talks to continue over the weekend between PSAC and federal government
The president of the Treasury Board says she's confident a deal will be reached at the bargaining table, as contract talks will continue over the weekend between the federal government and the Public Service Alliance of Canada.
-
Federal labour board raises concerns about 'major irregularities' in PSAC strike vote
The federal labour relations board raised 'significant concerns' about 'major irregularities' in the strike vote by 120,000 federal public servants, but has ruled the issues would not have changed the results.
-
Here's how much you need to earn to buy a new home in Ottawa
The amount of money Ottawa residents need to earn to afford a new home increased by $5,600 in March compared to a year ago, despite home prices falling by more than $105,000.
Saskatoon
-
Man injured in violent Sask. arrest to be removed from life support
A man injured in an incident involving Prince Albert police will soon be taken off life support, according to his family.
-
Saskatoon priest placed on leave after sexual assault charge
A Saskatoon priest has been placed on administrative leave following sexual assault allegations involving a minor.
-
Sask. police get nearly $500k to expand police and crisis team program
The province is expanding the Police and Crisis Team (PACT) programs in Saskatoon and Regina with $468,800 in an effort to divert more people experiencing mental health crises away from hospitals and jail cells.