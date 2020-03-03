MONTREAL -- The Quebec government is spending more than $1 billion on road work in the Montreal area over the next three years.

Much of the money is for existing projects, including the Turcot Interchange and the Lafontaine and Ville-Marie tunnels.

The lion's share, more than $971 million, will be devoted to work on structures like bridges and tunnels. A sum of $47.5 million will go to road maintenance and nearly $63 million will be dedicated to efficiency measures and network security.

Highway 40 East in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue and Baie-D'Urfé will be repaved and the overpasses at the Saint-Pierre interchange will be repaired.

The bridges on Highways 15 and 19 that connect Montreal and Laval will be repaired.



- With files from The Canadian Press