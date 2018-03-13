

CTV Montreal





Two weeks after the accidental death of a 14-year-old girl, Quebec is going to restrict access to sweet, highly-caffeinated, alcoholic drinks.

Premier Philippe Couillard confirmed Tuesday that beverages such as Fckd Up will be pulled from depanneur and grocery stores and will only be sold at SAQ outlets.

Current regulations allow malt liquor drinks with an alcohol of less than 12 percent to be sold in depanneurs--and Fckd Up skirts that limit by having an alcohol content of 11.9 percent.

Couillard said he expects legislation to alter that limit will be passed by June, forcing all malt liquor with an alcohol content of more than 7 percent to be restricted to the SAQ.

"We have played our role and I call upon the federal government to play its role. They have to look carefully at the real issues regarding safety, health issues around these type of products that are specifically designed to attract youth--you just have to look at the packaging--and this is something we should all be cognizant of and act upon.

Friends of Athena Gervais told police she drank one of those beverages over the lunch hour on Feb. 26, which is the equivalent of drinking four glasses of wine or beer.

Her body was discovered three days later in a stream behind her school.

Couche Tard has already decided to remove Fckd Up from its shelves, while the Geloso Group, which makes that product, has ceased production, although similar products remain available.