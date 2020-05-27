MONTREAL -- Quebec on Wednesday will make public a report by the Canadian military into conditions at the province's long-term care facilities, which have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The office of Premier Francois Legault confirmed to CTV News that the government received the report late last night.

The government has not announced at what time the report will be made public but said that Legault will be available to answer questions about it at his daily COVID-19 briefing in Quebec City at 1 p.m.

Quebec will be making the report public a day after Ontario released a devastating report by the Canadian military on the "gut-wrenching" conditions at the province's seniors' residences.

More than 80 per cent of the more than 4,100 COVID-19-related deaths in Quebec occurred in the province's long-term-care facilities for seniors, known as CHSLDs.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.