Quebec is redistributing $1 billion from the Quebec automobile insurance board to road accident victims.

On Wednesday, Transport Minister François Bonnardel tabled Bill 22, which, among other things, will ensure an income for people injured in accidents after the age of 67.

It also provides motorists with an income based on the average earnings of Quebec workers, in the case of catastrophic injuries, to compensate for the loss of career progression.

In addition, the amount provided for home care for a quadriplegic, for example, will increase from $949 to $1,500 per week.

The funeral expense benefit is increased to $7500, while the age criterion for the surviving spouse's benefit is removed.

At a news conference, Bonnardel also reminded the public that the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) will return more than $1.1 billion to the pockets of the 6.4 million driver's licence holders this year and next.

Bonnardel also took advantage of the bill to amend the Highway Safety Code.

It will make mandatory an electronic logging device (worth $300 to $600) that will replace the daily log that truckers must fill out to monitor their hours of work and rest.

There will also be zero alcohol for holders of a learner's permit who already have a licence in another class, such as a car driver who wants to get a motorcycle licence.



Finally, if the bill is passed, it will be possible to extend the duration of the mandatory use of an alcohol ignition interlock device if the criteria are not met.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 9, 2022